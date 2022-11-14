Mon, 14 Nov, 2022 - 06:27

Motorcyclist killed in collision with tractor

His body has been taken to the mortuary in The Louth County Hospital, Dundalk.
Motorcyclist killed in collision with tractor

By David Young, PA

A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a tractor in Co Louth.

The collision occurred on the R173 at Drumullagh, Omeath at around 3.45pm on Sunday.

The male motorcyclist was 29 years of age.

His body has been taken to the mortuary in The Louth County Hospital, Dundalk.

A post mortem is due to take place.

The driver of the tractor was uninjured in the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. Any road users who may have dash cam footage are asked to make the footage available.



More in this section

Researchers investigate potential diabetes link with gut bacteria Researchers investigate potential diabetes link with gut bacteria
Two-year-old boy who died in Antrim farming accident named Two-year-old boy who died in Antrim farming accident named
Taoiseach on hand to open new stroke unit at Cork University Hospital Taoiseach on hand to open new stroke unit at Cork University Hospital
crashirish
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more