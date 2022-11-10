Man questioned over Co Tyrone murder released pending PPS report

By Michelle Devane, PA

A man arrested over the murder of a man whose remains were found in a Co Tyrone reservoir has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

Police said the 50-year-old man returned for an interview with PSNI officers on Thursday.

He was arrested in August on suspicion of the murder of Damien Heagney, whose body was found in Cappagh.

Last month, Stephen Eugene McCourt, from Dromore, appeared before Strabane Magistrates’ Court charged with murdering Mr Heagney between December 30th, 2021 and January 6th, 2022.

There was no application for bail and McCourt was remanded in custody.

A murder investigation was launched after the body of Mr Heagney was recovered from a reservoir in Cappagh on August 10th, weeks after police were informed he was missing.

Mr Heagney (47), from Cookstown, was last seen in Dromore on New Year’s Eve in 2021.