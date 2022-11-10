Man charged over murder of Belgian psychic Stefan Posschier

Tomas Doherty

A man is due to appear in court charged in connection with the murder of Stefan Posschier in Co Westmeath.

Mr Posschier (65) was found dead at his home in Rattin on October 25th.

Gardaí said Mr Posschier – a Belgian national who worked as a medium, clairvoyant and shamanic healer – died in “violent circumstances”.

On Monday, gardaí arrested a man in his 20s who was then subsequently released without charge.

In an update on Thursday morning, gardaí said a man had been charged and will appear before Mullingar District Court.

More to follow...