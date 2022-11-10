What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

Thursday's front pages splash on tech sector job cuts, a possible Fine Gael-Fianna Fáil transfer pact, and a burglary at Conor McGregor's pub.

The Irish Times reports that the State's ethics watchdog will not investigate Tánaiste Leo Varadkar over document leak claims.

The Irish Examiner covers the expected job losses at Facebook parent company Meta, and says tech giants have assured the Government that they remain committed to their Irish operations.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has raised the prospect of a transfer pact between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in the next general election, the Irish Independent reports.

The Irish Daily Mail reveals that the Department of Housing's "ambitious" targets underestimate the number of new homes needed.

A man who was part of a “haphazard” attempt to rob Conor McGregor's pub in Drimnagh has been handed a prison sentence of four and a half years, the Irish Daily Mirror reports.

The Irish Daily Star covers the case of a father who abandoned his two school-going children in Ireland to visit a woman he met online in Singapore.

The Belfast Telegraph says the Northern Secretary has "finally" moved to cut politicians' pay amid the ongoing stalemate at Stormont.

The British front pages splash on nurses voting for their first national strike, America’s midterm elections and Russia ordering its troops to retreat from occupied Kherson.

The Daily Telegraph, The Times and the Daily Star all cover looming industrial action at around half of hospitals which will cause thousands of operations to be cancelled – including for patients with cancer and other deadly diseases.

Daily Telegraph: Nurses to stage first national walkout

The Times: Russian occupiers announce military retreat from Kherson

Part of Thursday's front page

The i adds that British health secretary Steve Barclay is on a “collision course with striking nurses after claiming their pay demands are ‘out of step’ with the current economic circumstances the UK faces”.

The Daily Mirror carries the first-hand accounts of two nurses who say they have been forced to survive on patients’ leftovers as they struggle with the spiralling cost of living.

Elsewhere, Metro reports that more people than ever are turning to food banks to survive amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Tomorrow's Paper Today



FOOD BANKS CRISIS POINT



🔴 320,000 first-time users in 6 months

🔴 1 in 5 are in work

🔴 40% of parcels going to kids

🔴 Milk is 'a luxury item'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/rgzjr2d3rU — Metro (@MetroUK) November 9, 2022

Meanwhile, UK home secretary Suella Braverman has demanded police “step up” and crack down on climate change activists, the Daily Express and the Daily Mail say.

Thursday's Front Page: Suella attacks police failing to stop eco mob

The Financial Times and The Guardian report the Democrats avoided a crushing defeat in the US midterms but still risk losing control of Congress.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, for Thursday 10 November

Guardian front page, Thursday 10 November 2022: Congress in balance as Biden defies expectations

Russia has ordered its troops to withdraw from the occupied city of Kherson – signalling a possible major turning point in the Ukraine war, The Independent writes.

Independent digital front page: Eyes on Trump as red wave slides away

And The Sun‘s front page carries Jennifer Aniston’s “secret IVF battle to have children”.