Met Éireann issues warning for gale-force winds in three counties

The status yellow warning came into force at 6am on Thursday and covers counties Donegal, Mayo and Galway.
Met Éireann has issued a warning for strong and gale-force winds in three Atlantic coastal counties.

The status yellow warning came into force at 6am on Thursday and covers counties Donegal, Mayo and Galway.

The forecaster said gusts of 90-110km/h are expected until 8pm on Thursday.

Met Éireann said it will be unseasonably mild over the coming days, with temperatures about five degrees above the average for this time of year.

On Thursday, the forecaster said there will be long dry periods and patchy rain or drizzle. More persistent rain will develop in western and northwestern counties on Thursday evening.

Overnight Met Éireann expects it to stay mild and breezy with outbreaks of rain affecting Atlantic coastal counties at times.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle. The best of the dry weather is expected across the eastern half of the country, Met Éireann said.



