Wed, 09 Nov, 2022 - 21:18

Leo Varadkar set to become Taoiseach on December 17th

The Fine Gael leader will take over from Fianna Fáil’s Micheal Martin as agreed under the Programme for Government in 2020.
Leo Varadkar set to become Taoiseach on December 17th

By Michelle Devane, PA

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will become Taoiseach on December 17th, it has been confirmed.

The Fine Gael leader will take over from Micheál Martin on that date, a source told the PA news agency.

The rotation of the role of Taoiseach was due to take place on December 15th under the Programme for Government, but it is understood it has been delayed to allow Mr Martin to attend the final meeting of EU leaders in Brussels this year.

Mr Varadkar previously served as Taoiseach from June 2017 to February 2020.



More in this section

E-scooter rider admits to road rage and assault of retired rugby player Alan Quinlan E-scooter rider admits to road rage and assault of retired rugby player Alan Quinlan
Gardaí questioning man over alleged corrupt payments at University of Limerick Gardaí questioning man over alleged corrupt payments at University of Limerick
Ethics watchdog has ‘no role’ investigating Leo Varadkar over document leak Ethics watchdog has ‘no role’ investigating Leo Varadkar over document leak
leo varadkargovernmentirishtaoiseach
'Unsafe' to convict Stephen Silver of murder, defence barrister says

'Unsafe' to convict Stephen Silver of murder, defence barrister says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more