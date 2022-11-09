Wed, 09 Nov, 2022 - 09:37

Woman (80s) seriously injured following collision in Co Cavan

The collision occurred on Tuesday near Bailieboro, Co Cavan.
Fiachra Gallagher

A woman in her 80s has been seriously injured following a road traffic collision in Co Cavan.

The woman, a pedestrian, was struck by a vehicle around 7:00pm on Tuesday, gardai said, on the R165 near Bailieborough.

The woman was taken to Cavan General Hospital. Her injuries were described as critical.

The road is currently closed and a technical examination is being conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R165 at Bailieboro between 6:45pm and 7:15pm yesterday evening are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.



