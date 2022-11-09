Wed, 09 Nov, 2022 - 07:45

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Wednesday's front pages lead with coverage from the Cop27 climate conference in Egypt, the shortage of beds in Irish hospitals, and the latest on a fatal stabbing in Ballyfermot.
By PA Reporter

In The Irish Times, Environment editor Kevin O'Sullivan reports from Cop27: Poor countries will need $2 trillion (€1.98 trillion) a year in funding by 2030 to cope with climate breakdown, a new report has warned.

 

The widow of Pierre Zakrzewski, an Irish photojournalist killed while covering the conflict in Ukraine, speaks to the Irish Independent: "I want to know the truth about what happened to Pierre."

The Irish Examiner carries a story reporting that 100,000 people have been forced to wait in hospitals without a bed this year, and a dire forecast for Ireland as the planet hurtles does climate disaster.

The Herald's front page covers a court case where three men tried to blackmail a young woman by threatening to send explicit photos she'd uploaded on OnlyFans to her family.

 

 

The Irish Daily Star is leading with more details from a fatal stabbing incident in Ballyfermot last week.

The Irish Sun leads with a story from popular reality TV show, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

In the UK, the papers for Wednesday are led by Sir Gavin Williamson quitting Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet amid bullying allegations and former health secretary Matt Hancock’s imminent arrival on I’m a Celebrity.

The i, The Guardian and The Times all splash with the resignation of the cabinet office minister, with the latter adding that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing questions about his judgment as it is the third time Sir Gavin has had to leave government in as many years.

The story is also carried by the Daily Mail, The Independent and The Daily Telegraph.

Metro covers the minister’s exit from cabinet by juxtaposing it with Matt Hancock’s arrival in the “jungle” with the headline: “He’s in! And he is out.”

“Rumble in the jungle,” the Daily Mirror declares as “Hancock faces camp fury”, predicting that his fellow “celebs” will take him to task over the “Covid disaster”.

The Daily Star covers the story in its usual style, comparing the former health secretary to a clown, dubbing him “Coco”.

The reality television show is also the subject of The Sun‘s front page, although it concentrates more on the first contestant to leave.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express heralds its “major victory” as the Prime Minister prepares to announce he will honour the state pension triple lock after “hundreds of thousands of Britons” joined the newspaper’s campaign to demand the Government stick by its 2019 election manifesto pledge.

And the Financial Times reports that the crypto exchange FTX is on the brink of going into liquidation.



