Woman arrested after man dies in Dublin stabbing incident

Tomas Doherty

A woman has been arrested after a man died following a stabbing incident in Dublin.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to a flat in Claddagh Court, Ballyfermot, shortly after 2.30am on Tuesday morning, where a man aged in his late 30s was found with an apparent stab wound.

The injured man was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A woman aged in her late 40s was arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Clondalkin Garda Station.

The man's body remains at the scene, which is preserved for forensic and technical examination. The coroner and State Pathologist have been notified.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.