Tue, 08 Nov, 2022 - 07:47

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Cop27 leads the newspapers with one warning of a ‘red alert for Earth’.
What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Abuse allegations at Blackrock College and other schools run by the Spiritan congregation make the front pages on Tuesday.

The Irish Times reports that the Spiritan congregation expects further abuse survivors to come forward after disclosing that 233 men have made allegations of abuse against 77 Irish priests from the religious order. The Irish Independent has confirmed the Spiritans have payed out more than €5 million to abuse victims since 2004.

The human toll of climate change is on the front page of the Irish Examiner. Following flooding in Cork city centre on Monday evening, the paper says increasing rain downpours are part of what the UN has described as the "unequivocal signs of the unfolding climate emergency".

The Irish Daily Mail reports on the impact of soaring energy costs and price hikes on nursing homes.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that a tribunal found a doctor acted dishonestly in attempting to conceal the true circumstances of the death of a nine-year-old patient.

 

Goings-on at the latest round of UN climate talks in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, lead many of the British front pages.

The Daily Express focuses on the first face-to-face meeting between the British prime minister and his French counterpart who held talks on the side-lines of Cop27 about tackling the migrant crisis.

“Sunak turns on the sharm,” the Metro says of the meeting with Emmanuel Macron.

Rishi Sunak has “shunned” pleas for climate crisis reparations, The Independent says, with The Guardian adding that industrial nations have been “condemned” at the summit for failing the developing world.

“Red alert for Earth: gravest warning yet on climate change,” leads the i‘s Cop27 coverage.

The Daily Mail, meanwhile, takes a disparaging tone to calls for the UK to pay reparations to poorer nations hit by climate change.

Mr Sunak is poised to announce a major gas deal with America after the Cop27 climate change summit, The Daily Telegraph reports.

Away from the conference, the Financial Times writes that the UK's finance minister is planning a “stealth raid on inheritance tax”.

While The Times reports that the UK is planning to increase pensions and benefits in line with inflation.

Elsewhere, the former British health secretary Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh are set to enter the jungle early to “save” I’m a Celebrity after Olivia Attwood is “forced to quit”, The Sun writes.

The Daily Mirror splash focuses on the story of a 30-year-old woman who will become the UK’s first named person to be publicly dissected on television after donating her body to medical science following her death from tear gland cancer.

And the Daily Star has the husband of late EastEnders actress Dame Barbara Windsor saying he still feels her “by my side” in the home they shared together.

More in this section

Enoch Burke's criticisms of judges strongly rejected in High Court Enoch Burke's criticisms of judges strongly rejected in High Court
Barbie Kardashian sentencing for threats to rape and kill mother adjourned Barbie Kardashian sentencing for threats to rape and kill mother adjourned
Garda murder accused was not psychotic at time of shooting, trial hears Garda murder accused was not psychotic at time of shooting, trial hears
the sunirish timesirish examinerthe guardianirish independentnewspapersfinancial timespressdaily mailmetroeditionsdaily expressdaily starthe daily telegraphthe timesithe independentfront pagesthe ii newspaperthe daily mirrorft
Doctor tried to conceal circumstances of nine-year-old’s death, tribunal rules

Doctor tried to conceal circumstances of nine-year-old’s death, tribunal rules

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more