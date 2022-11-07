What the papers say: Monday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Monday's papers are focused on the Cop27 conference in Egypt as world leaders try to decide what measures need to be taken to combat climate change. The Ukraine refugee crisis is also a key story this morning.

The Irish Times lead with a piece about more than 100,000 people who had their personal data stolen during the HSE cyberattack last year being contacted by the service in the coming weeks

The Irish Examiner focus on Cop27 and comments from the Taoiseach urging leaders to help the countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

The Echo lead with a piece about protests in Cork to stop two schools on the Northside of the city from merging.

The Irish Independent lead with a piece about nursing homes being paid €30,000 by the Government to ease rising costs.

The Irish Daily Mail focus on the Ukraine refugee crisis as towns across the country demand a plan to house them.

The Irish Sun focus on comments from a priest who has called on Sean McGovern a member of the Kinahan gang to come home and face the music.

Finally, The Belfast Telegraph focus on the backlash to comments made by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald at the party's ard fheis on the weekend.

Meanwhile, in the UK Climate change is the topic leading the nation’s papers at the start of the working week as Cop27 gets underway in Egypt.

The Guardian carries an exclusive that says the world’s biggest polluters – which include the UK and the US – are failing to pay their “fair share” of climate funding for developing countries, according to new analysis.

The Daily Telegraph adds that Britain has “opened the door to paying climate change reparations” to developing countries by supporting talks on the issue at the Cop27 summit.

The Daily Mail covers the story by leading with former Labour leader Ed Miliband backing the proposed move.

While The Independent splashes with Rishi Sunak arguing that it is still possible to “limit global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees” – the point above which runaway climate change will be unstoppable.

On a similar note, the Financial Times says the US is planning to unveil a scheme which will “tap cash” from the world’s largest companies to help developing countries cut their use of fossil fuels.

Elsewhere, The Times reports that billions of pounds of UK Government spending in Britain is being classified as foreign aid as ministers grapple with the small boats crisis and war in Ukraine.

According to the Daily Express, experts are “sounding the alarm” over the growing “uncertainty” as Mr Sunak appears to be wavering on the Government’s promise to raise state pension payments in line with inflation.

In other news, the i writes that the “biggest-ever nurses strike” will affect A&E patients with around 300,000 nurses thought to have voted in favour of industrial action.

The Daily Mirror meanwhile says a facial recognition expert thinks an elderly man living in Australia is a “definite match” for runaway murderer Lord Lucan – who allegedly killed his children’s nanny and vanished in 1974.

The front page of the Metro reports on Britain’s “bonfire night of mayhem” which involved the death of a teenager and “gangs of yobs” running riot.

And the Daily Star and The Sun lead with the controversy surrounding former Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s decision to join I’m A Celebrity… in Australia for a reported fee of up to £400,000.

