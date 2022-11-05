Sat, 05 Nov, 2022 - 11:20

Weather advisory in place with more heavy rain forecast for weekend

There is a weather advisory for the country with more rain expected this weekend
James Cox

There is a weather advisory for the country with more rain expected this weekend.

No warning is in place but waterlogged soils and high river levels will cause localised flooding.

The advisory will last until next Friday.

Cathal Nolan from Ireland's Weather Channel thinks this weekend will see the worst of the weather.

Mr Nolan said: "Looking at the weekend in general it seems the heaviest rain could occur at times during this morning [Saturday].

"There is also the likelihood of heavy, showery spells of rain on Sunday, this mostly occurring in the western half of the country where these heavy spells of rain could lead to localised flooding."

