Software firm NetApp opens new international headquarters in Cork

Global software company NetApp has announced the opening of its new international headquarters in Cork city, with the expected creation of 500 jobs by 2025.

The firm's office will be located in Cork’s docklands. The headquarters will serve NetApp’s international commercial, sales and technology operations.

NetApp president Cesar Cernuda was joined by Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath TD to open the new waterfront office.

Mr McGrath said he welcomed the creation of up to 500 jobs by 2025.

“This is a further endorsement for Cork city and the wider southwest region as a prime location for technology companies like NetApp. I want to congratulate everyone who has made today’s opening a reality. I also wish to acknowledge the role of IDA Ireland which continue to be instrumental in attracting foreign direct investment into Ireland.”

Mary Buckley, interim chief executive at IDA Ireland, said NetApp’s decision to establish its headquarters in Cork is good news for the region and Ireland.

“The wealth of skilled and diverse talent, well-versed in cloud technologies and innovation available across the region is a key factor in attracting global organisations like NetApp. IDA Ireland remains committed to winning investments, like this for regional locations. I’d like to wish NetApp every success with this expansion.”

Mr Cernuda said it was exciting to be at the centre of this massive regeneration effort within the city.

"Opening our international headquarters in Ireland is an important and exciting step on our path to accelerate our transformation as a company, collaborating with partners and supporting our customers’ cloud-led digital transformation.

"The rich talent pool available here in Ireland will allow us to advance our hybrid cloud strategy and deliver innovative new services to our customers and partners."

Mary Buckley, interim chief executive of IDA, Minister for Public Expenditure Michael Mc Grath, and Cesar Cernuda, president of NetApp, at the opening of the headquarters in Navigation Square, Cork city. Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

NetApp has already hired over 100 employees in Cork and will recruit a further 200 more staff by the end of June 2023.

The available positions range from early career to senior level, spanning engineering and technology roles to finance, sales, recruitment and product management, including multilingual roles.

Debra McCowan, chief human resources officer at NetApp, said Cork has become the global hub of choice for international headquarters of technology companies.

"With over 40,000 students across Cork’s two universities, NetApp’s decision to base its international headquarters in Cork provides access to a talent pool that is truly worthy of supporting the robust and evolving technology market.

"As well as being a part of the vibrant emerging business scene in Cork, NetApp’s hybrid working model means there are opportunities for technical and non-technical candidates across Ireland."