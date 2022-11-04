Fri, 04 Nov, 2022 - 07:58

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

The Cabinet reshuffle, hospital waiting times and Revolut mortgages make the front pages on Friday.
The Irish Times reports that the Government is exploring whether other EU states would allow Ministers Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath both to attend meetings of the Eurogroup.

The HSE has admitted patients can expect to be stuck on trolleys for 24 hours in hospital emergency departments this winter, the Irish Examiner reports

The Irish Independent reports that digital bank Revolut wants to create a "super app" that could offer 100 per cent mortgages.

"Thursday is the new Friday," says the Irish Daily Mail, as a new report finds that workers are socialising earlier in the week due to rising costs and working from home.

The Irish Daily Mirror reports that a quarter of parents feel they don't have enough food to feed their children, according to research by the charity Barnardos.

The Irish Daily Star says Robbie Lawlor has been named in court as the man suspected to have killed "mob boss" Owen Maguire.

A former captain of the Derry GAA football team has been charged with manslaughter, the Belfast Telegraph reports.

The British papers are led by worsening economic predictions and rate rises.

The i, The Independent and Daily Express fronts feature fears of the UK’s longest recession.

The Bank of England’s rate rise is covered by The Times, Financial Times and Metro, with the latter commenting: “This will hurt.”

The Daily Telegraph leads on a report that the UK finance minister will launch a capital gains tax.

An inquiry into the Manchester Arena bombing is front page of The Guardian, Daily Mail and Daily Mirror.

The Sun reports a luxury cruise ship for the partners of English football players is en route to Qatar for the World Cup.

And the Daily Star says police fear “an army of gimps could be on the loose”.

Two pub owners settle outstanding issues with FBD over Covid cover

