Man (50s) killed in two-vehicle collision in Co Clare

The R352 near Tulla has been closed to traffic following the collision
A man has died following a collision between a car and an articulated lorry in Co Clare.

The incident occurred at around 2pm on Thursday on the R352 (Ennis to Portumna road) near  the village of Clooney.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station; National Ambulance Service paramedics and gardaí responded to the incident.

On arrival, emergency crews found the car had been extensively damaged and was lying on its roof.

The male driver and sole occupant of the car, aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A statement from gardaí confirmed: "The road is closed and local diversions are in place."

Fire crews have since removed the man’s body from the car. His remains will be taken to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information regarding the collision to contact Ennis Garda station on 065-684 8100.

