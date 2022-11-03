Thu, 03 Nov, 2022 - 07:14

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

 Thursday's front pages lead with new reports of extreme weather in Europe and the Government's failure to reach certain targets of its housing plan.
The Irish Examiner and The Irish Times both lead with the new climate report from the World Meteorological Organisation: temperatures in Europe have risen by more than twice the global average in the last 30 years.

 

The Irish Independent reports on missed targets in the Government's housing plan — a clampdown on Airbnb lets and other short-term rentals has been delay, according to the lead report.

A fire officer speaks to The Echo raising concerns about derelict sites in Cork City — anti-social behaviour and drug use in the buildings is contributing to more fires in the city, says Victor Shine.

The Herald reports that a couple have been questions after a nine-week-old baby suffered serious head wounds at her Co Louth home.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that taxpayer's have coughed up £85 million for pay-outs to civil servers who quit their positions early.

In the UK, papers lead with further developments in the migrant crisis, as well as Matt Hancock in the jungle.

The Daily Express reports Home Secretary Suella Braverman is targeting three more countries for deportations in an effort to bring the crisis under control.

Meanwhile, The Guardian and i say the Home Office left a group of asylum seekers from the Manston immigration centre stranded at London’s Victoria railway station.

And Metro leads with one of its readers stopping a bus carrying asylum seekers after spotting his nephew on an earlier front-page picture of a group of children at Manston.

Elsewhere, The Times reports PM Rishi Sunak is planning to extend windfall taxes on oil and gas companies in a bid to raise £40 billion over five years.

The Independent says Rishi Sunak is also willing to tear up a number of spending pledges to balance the books in the autumn statement.

The Daily Telegraph leads with the Bank of England readying for the biggest interest rate rise since Black Wednesday, after the Financial Times reported the US Federal Reserve raised its main interest rate by 0.75 percentage points for the fourth consecutive time.

Mr Hancock’s claim that he could talk to constituents while on I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here has been branded “delusional” by an insider quoted by the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Star dedicates its front page to a campaign to make the former health secretary participate in every one of the show’s bushtucker trials.

The Daily Mail leads with census data showing a record one in six residents of England and Wales were born overseas.

And The Sun says Strictly contestant Fleur East was given a second chance at last week’s dance-off after a fall in her initial attempt was “kept secret from viewers”.

