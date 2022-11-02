Wed, 02 Nov, 2022 - 08:46

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

A warning about rising spending on education, problems at emergency departments, and Marc MacSharry resigning from Fianna Fáil are among the main stories on Wednesday's front pages.

The Irish Times reports that Cabinet will be warned about rising education costs.

A record number of people left emergency departments without being seen in 2022, the Irish Examiner reports.

The Irish Independent leads with Marc MacSharry resigning from Fianna Fáil, Mr MacSharry claims the Taoiseach failed to properly investigate a bullying allegation made against him following a text exchange with a councillor.

 

Many of the UK's Wednesday mastheads are led by former health secretary Matt Hancock signing up for I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

The Daily Express, Daily Mirror and Metro all focus on “fury” from Covid-bereaved families over Mr Hancock’s decision.

Following the news, The Sun says Mr Hancock has been suspended by the Tory party.

The Daily Star takes a typically sideways view of the issue.

Elsewhere, The Times and Daily Mail report a review has found vetting failures in the police recruitment process has allowed “hundreds if not thousands” of corrupt officers to join forces in England and Wales.

The Daily Telegraph leads with NHS bosses appealing for £7 billion in extra funding to tackle backlogs.

The UK government has developed emergency plans to cope with potential seven-day blackouts in the event of a national power outage this winter, according to The Guardian.

The i says the Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates to 3 per cent in a bid to tackle soaring inflation.

And the Financial Times leads with soaring profits for two of the world’s largest oil producers.

