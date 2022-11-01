Rhys McClenaghan makes pommel horse final at World Championships

Rhys McClenaghan has secured his spot in the pommel horse final at the World Gymnastics Championships.

The 23-year-old took a score of 15.233 on Monday morning, qualifying him in first position for Saturday's final.

Huge congrats to Rhys McClenaghan who has qualified in 1st place to the pommel final at the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool and well done to teammates Ewan, Dominick & Eamon who have completed comp 💪🏻😎🇮🇪 Final will take place this Sat 5th Nov at 3:22pm #WGC2022 pic.twitter.com/fJkZl4Kke6 — Gymnastics Ireland (@GymnasticsIre) October 31, 2022

Elsewhere for Team Ireland, Ewan McAteer, Dominick Cunningham and Eamon Montgomery were also in qualifier action.

Cunningham ranked 38th in the all-around and secured 13.800 on floor, where Montgomery took 12.900, while McAteer took 13.966 on vault.

The pommel horse final will be televised live on RTÉ Two on Saturday from 3.20pm-4pm.