What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Tuesday's front pages focus on a range of different stories from comments from RTÉ chairwoman accusing the Taoiseach of undermining the licensee fee to the Taoiseach himself dealing with Cabinet members criticising Fianna Fáil.
The Irish Times focus on the chairwoman of RTÉ who has accused the Taoiseach and his Government of “deliberately undermining” the broadcaster by not committing to reforming the TV licence system
The Irish Examiner lead with a piece about Taoiseach Micheál Martin who has accused his Coalition partners Fine Gael and the Greens of engaging in “bad politics” by targeting Fianna Fáil ministers.
The Echo focus on the cost-of-living crisis in Cork as families are turning to more than one moneylender to help deal with spiralling costs.
The Irish Daily Mail focus on new regulations which could see people who burn excessive amounts of turf being jailed for two years.
The Irish Sun focus on the funeral of Cervical Check campaigner Lynsey Bennett who was remembered as 'kind' and 'caring'.
Finally, The Belfast Telegraph focus on the cost to the taxpayer of another Stormont election.
Meanwhile, in the UK the papers are led by backlash to the UK Home Secretary’s “alarming” rhetoric on the migrant crisis.
The Daily Mail says Suella Braverman has warned the asylum system is “broken”, with the Channel migrant crisis “out of control”.
However some of her comments have been met with backlash, as The Guardian, The Times, i and The Independent report Cabinet members took issue with her rhetoric, which included describing the scale of migrants arriving in the UK as an “invasion”.
Metro leads with a report exposing the “appalling” conditions suffered by 4,000 asylum seekers in a facility in Kent which was built to contain 1,500.
The UK Home Secretary is “desperately” clinging to her job amid the saga, according to the Daily Mirror.
Elsewhere, The Telegraph and Daily Express lead with the Prime Minister drawing up plans to increase taxes for everyone in the country in a bid to fill a £50 billion (€58 billion) hole in public finances.
The Sun reports Netflix has ignored a plea from the Prince of Wales not to exploit Diana, Princess of Wales’ Panorama interview in The Crown.
And the Daily Star says MPs are enjoying 30C offices while Britons “shiver”.
