Tue, 01 Nov, 2022 - 08:28

Woman (30s) dies in traffic collision in Limerick

Two children and two men were also injured in the road crash.
Kenneth Fox

A woman has died, and two children and two men were injured, following a road crash in Co Limerick.

It happened on the N21 south of Rathkeale at around 4.15 yesterday afternoon.

The driver of one of the cars - a woman in her 30s - was taken by ambulance to hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

Her passengers - a man, also aged in his 30s - and two young children were also taken to hospital, but their injuries aren't thought to be life-threatening.

The driver of the other car - a man in his 20s - was taken to hospital with non-life-threatning injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with video footage of the crash, to contact them.

