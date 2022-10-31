Mon, 31 Oct, 2022 - 10:04

Wet conditions as weather warnings issued for entire country

Four counties have been included in an orange warning for part of Monday
Muireann Duffy

The entire country has been placed under a yellow rain warning as wet conditions continue to dampen the Bank Holiday weekend.

An orange rain warning has also been issued for four counties in the south of the country, lasting into the early evening on Monday.

From midday, Cork, Tipperary, Waterford and Kilkenny will be placed under the orange warning, with Met Éireann predicting "intense rain" which will lead to some flooding.

The heightened warning will remain in place until 5pm.

Meanwhile, the yellow warning for the rest of the country took effect at 6am and will remain in place until midnight.

The forecaster said heavy rain throughout Monday may lead to "localised flooding and some disruption".

In the North, the UK Met Office has issued a similar warning for the six counties, lasting from 7am to 10pm.

