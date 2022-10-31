Mon, 31 Oct, 2022 - 09:35

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

All the headlines from Monday's national newspapers
The refugee accommodation crisis, the Cork Jazz Festival and the Dublin Marathon are some of the stories reported on the front pages of the national newspapers this Bank Holiday Monday.

The Irish Times carries an image from the marathon in the capital, above a piece on refugees continuing to arrive from Ukraine despite the Government's warnings that it can no longer guarantee State accommodation due to capacity issues.

The paper also covers the result of the Brazilian election, won by Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The Echo reports on the return of the Cork Jazz Festival, as well as Nemo Rangers triumph over St Finbarr's in the county's Senior Football final on Sunday.

The Irish Examiner reads: 'Mortgage-switching doubles after ECB hikes', covering the latest figures from the Banking and Payments Federation.

The papers also reports Taoiseach Micheál Martin has warned of a 'wave of cancer' due to delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Irish Daily Mail says the Government's housing plan is in jeopardy, while the Irish Daily Mirror reports on Katie Taylor's vow to box in Croke Park.

Finally, the Irish Daily Star's headline reads: 'Dog is shot dead in feud crossfire'.

In Britain, the national papers are led by concerns over security breaches by politicians.

Metro reports a former army chief has warned ministers are not taking national security seriously enough, while The Guardian says politicians have been accused of having a “wild west” attitude to the issue.

Staying with politics, the i says British prime minister Rishi Sunak is under party pressure to reverse his decision not to attend the Cop27 climate summit.

An adviser to the government has warned the UK’s climate leadership has “fallen short on multiple fronts”, according to The Independent.

The Daily Express leads with a petrol bomb attack on a migrant centre in Dover.

The Telegraph reports British home secretary Suella Braverman is looking at a measure which would ease overcrowding at a primary migrant processing centre by booking rooms in hotels to house excess migrants.

Doctors have told the Daily Mirror that the NHS is facing its “worst winter on record”.

The Sun says a social media troll who abused England footballer Reece James has been traced to the Middle East.

To the war in Ukraine, the Financial Times reports Moscow’s decision to scrap a deal that allowed Ukraine to export millions of tonnes of grain will have “catastrophic” consequences for poor nations.

And the Daily Star says the Ukrainian military thinks Vladimir Putin has been “replaced by three body doubles”.

