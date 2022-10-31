Mon, 31 Oct, 2022 - 08:56

€200 electricity payments to go to 2.2 million domestic accounts

The second and third payments will be made in January/February and March/April
The first of three €200 electricity payments are set to be made to more than 2.2 million domestic accounts amid rising energy costs.

The money will be paid to the domestic electricity accounts, including both bill pay and pay-as-you-go customers, on Tuesday.

The credit line will appear on bills from the start of November and into December, depending on a household’s electricity supplier and billing cycle. The credit is automatic, so people do not need to apply for it.

It is estimated that the total package of €600 in energy credits would equate to around 25 per cent of the estimated annual bill for electricity for a typical household.

Cabinet meeting – Dublin
Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan (PA)

Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan said the payments are part of a €2.4 billion package of support.

“We know from research that this type of financial support is necessary and that it does help,” he said.

“Everyone in Ireland is affected by the energy crisis and the rising cost of living.

“The Government is acutely aware of the difficulties people are facing, in particular older people, people on lower incomes, young families, renters and many more.

“A €2.4 billion package of supports was implemented earlier this year and a package of once-off measures worth €2.5 billion was included in the Budget 2023.

“We cannot cushion people completely from the impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine. However, analysis shows that the combination of universal measures and targeted measures introduced in the budget will help protect households, in particular those at greatest risk of energy poverty.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely as we move into the winter.”

