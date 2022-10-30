Sun, 30 Oct, 2022 - 14:00

First contract to deliver homes for Ukrainians due in January 2023 – minister

It comes amid accommodation shortages for those arriving in Ireland.
First contract to deliver homes for Ukrainians due in January 2023 – minister

By Rebecca Black, PA

The first contract to deliver 500 modular homes for people from Ukraine fleeing the Russian invasion will be completed in early 2023, a minister has said.

Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan said the homes will not all be sited at Defence Forces barracks, but also on land provided other public bodies including the HSE.

To date, Ireland has accommodated up to 56,000 men, women and children from Ukraine, with thousands of children in primary and post primary school and also over 10,000 Ukrainians working.

However government has warned that refugees could end up sleeping on the streets due to the accommodation shortage.

Mr O’Donovan defended the government’s handling of the situation, saying 60,000 people, equivalent of 1% of the population have arrived in Ireland since February.

“We’re not the only European country that are experiencing huge influxes of this nature. Seven million people have been displaced internally in Ukraine, and millions have left the country,” he told RTE’s The Week In Politics.

“I don’t think anybody saw seven million people moving out of Ukraine last February.

“And it isn’t only Ireland, Belgium is under serious pressure.

“The Netherlands are under pressure, all the Baltic countries and eastern Europe.

“We’ve placed a contract with a principal contractor and work is starting in the initial 500 houses that has now been decided to grow by the government to an additional 200.

“On top of that, we’ve placed orders for 250 houses with the subcontractors so we’re on track to deliver.

“We hope to see the completion of the first in the first months, January and February, of 2023, which is actually on schedule from the original plan.”

He said the houses will be on sites provided by various public bodies including the Office of Public Works, local authorities, the HSE, the Department of Defence and others.

More in this section

Man injured in a shooting incident in Dundalk Man injured in a shooting incident in Dundalk
Cork Jazz Festival kicks off with 40,000 expected to attend Cork Jazz Festival kicks off with 40,000 expected to attend
Justice Minister urged to increase Garda numbers to tackle rural crime Justice Minister urged to increase Garda numbers to tackle rural crime
ukraineirish
Tenants gather at Dublin City Council to protest Tathony House evictions

Tenants gather at Dublin City Council to protest Tathony House evictions

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more