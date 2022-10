A man's been injured in a shooting incident in Dundalk in Co Louth.

It happened in the Woodbury Gardens area at about 10.30 pm.

The man has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene is currently sealed off for technical examination and no arrests have been made.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Any road users with camera footage and who were travelling in the area between 7:30pm and 8:30pm are asked to contact gardai.