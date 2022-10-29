Sat, 29 Oct, 2022 - 21:21

Katie Taylor ready for big Wembley Arena bout with Karen Carabajal

Katie Taylor will take on Argentinian boxer Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday evening
James Cox

Katie Taylor will take on Argentinian boxer Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday evening.

All of Taylor's titles - lightweight IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO belts - are on the line in the mandatory defence.

Carabajal, 32, has won all 19 fights in her professional career, but she has never fought outside Argentina.

Taylor, 36, will be the toughest opponent she has faced to date.

Taylor is unbeaten in her 21 professional bouts.

Speaking ahead of the bout, Taylor said: “To be honest I understand the challenge that’s ahead of me. There are no such things as easy fights at this stage. She has everything to gain in this fight and nothing to lose.

“These fighters are always very, very dangerous and I’m looking forward to showcase what I can do on Saturday night. My mindset is the same as it has ever been and I just love the sport. I still have the passion for my sport that I ever had and that’s where the motivation comes from.”

The fight will take place some time between 9.30pm and 10.30pm depending on the other bouts on the card.

