Sat, 29 Oct, 2022 - 17:12

Cork Jazz Festival kicks off with 40,000 expected to attend

Cork Jazz Festival continued on Saturday with 40,000 expected to attend events in the city over the weekend after high ticket sales
Cork Jazz Festival kicks off with 40,000 expected to attend

Cork Jazz Festival continued on Saturday with 40,000 expected to attend events in the city over the weekend after high ticket sales.

There has been much anticipation for the event after it was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid, with a scaled down version taking place last year.

The bank holiday weekend see 30 ticketed events take place as part of the jazz festival. A total of 73 venues will hold events from Cork city to Kinsale.

GoGo Penguin, Zaska, Hermeto Pascoal, Seun Kuti, Yenkee, and Cooks but we're chefs are among headline events that have sold out.

Pictured at the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival last night, Booka Brass Band closed Friday evening with a swing and a beat with their performance at Cork Opera House.

The festival was launched by Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Thursday night.

As well as events at various venues, jazz performances will take place on the streets of Cork city.

The line-up, which is organised by the local Cork Jazz Festival Committee, includes international and national acts like New York Brass, Lamarotte JazzBand, Hyde Park Brass Band, Brass Kings, TBL8 Brass, Stomptown Brass along with Cork’s own Code of Behaviour, Rebel Brass, the Barrack Street Band and Blarney Concert Band.

More in this section

Tenants gather at Dublin City Council to protest Tathony House evictions Tenants gather at Dublin City Council to protest Tathony House evictions
Judge commends 'exceptionally good' care of Ukrainian refugee with intellectual disability Judge commends 'exceptionally good' care of Ukrainian refugee with intellectual disability
Abortion law reform demanded as protesters march in Dublin Abortion law reform demanded as protesters march in Dublin
corkcork cityjazzcork jazz festival
Justice Minister urged to increase Garda numbers to tackle rural crime

Justice Minister urged to increase Garda numbers to tackle rural crime

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more