Cork Jazz Festival kicks off with 40,000 expected to attend

Cork Jazz Festival continued on Saturday with 40,000 expected to attend events in the city over the weekend after high ticket sales.

There has been much anticipation for the event after it was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid, with a scaled down version taking place last year.

The bank holiday weekend see 30 ticketed events take place as part of the jazz festival. A total of 73 venues will hold events from Cork city to Kinsale.

GoGo Penguin, Zaska, Hermeto Pascoal, Seun Kuti, Yenkee, and Cooks but we're chefs are among headline events that have sold out.

Pictured at the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival last night, Booka Brass Band closed Friday evening with a swing and a beat with their performance at Cork Opera House.

The festival was launched by Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Thursday night.

As well as events at various venues, jazz performances will take place on the streets of Cork city.

The line-up, which is organised by the local Cork Jazz Festival Committee, includes international and national acts like New York Brass, Lamarotte JazzBand, Hyde Park Brass Band, Brass Kings, TBL8 Brass, Stomptown Brass along with Cork’s own Code of Behaviour, Rebel Brass, the Barrack Street Band and Blarney Concert Band.