'I'm going to miss her forever': Mourners gather for funeral of tragic Aika Doheny

Sarah Slater

Heavy rain portrayed the sadness of a family who lost their only daughter and sister following an allergic reaction to a coffee she drank while on holidaying in Japan.

Aika Doheny (23), from Greensbridge Street, Kilkenny city had travelled to Japan to visit family where she became seriously ill earlier this month when she drank what is believed to have been a soya based coffee.

Ms Doheny was a former Presentation Secondary School student and was a degree and Masters student at the National University of Ireland Galway where she became a research assistant.

Ms Doheny passed away at St James’s Hospital during the week after being flown home by air ambulance from Japan.

Her funeral mass at 10.30am at the Church of St John the Evangelist in Kilkenny city heard on Saturday that the symbols of the holy water, Easter candle, bible and crucifix reflected her life.

Her oak coffin was adorned with a floral wreath of red roses. A piano soloist played as her remains were carried into the church by her two brothers, family members and close friends.

Her brothers in their eulogy revealed that Aika was “a very kind person, and a very good sister, she loved everyone. We were very lucky to have a kind and loving sister. She was the heart of our family.”

Her youngest brother Cian Takya said: “I’m the youngest of the family and since I came into this world I’ve only known it to be one with Aika. Being the youngest I had the habit of being a bit spoiled. It was Aika who pointed out all my flaws without hesitation.

“In the afterlife I’m sure Aika is there so there is no-one more entitled to eternal happiness. She was headstrong and hard-working, Aika often said I was like a miniature version of her, I hope she was right as I want to be just as kind, caring and clever as she was. Aika wasn’t just my sister, she was my best friend. role model and I’m going to miss her forever.

Fr Dan Carroll who celebrated the Mass told mourners in his sermon: “This was Aika’s parish church where [her late] father Paul and mother brought her for her baptism a day of celebration and now to mourn the passing of [the] lovely young Aika — a very good friend of so many people here. A young woman, daughter, sibling, granddaughter, niece and very good friend. We come in pain and anger, doubt and confusion.”

Other symbols were placed at the church altar in Aika’s memory, which included christening candle as a symbol of her baptism in Christ, a photograph of Aika with her later father Paul to remind mourners that she is safely back in his arms and Aika’s kimono to symbolise her love for her Japanese culture.

A photograph of Aika to symbolise the love her family have of her was also offered as a symbol, a DVD how much she loved the world of animation, a CD showing her love of music, dance and party, a scroll to represent her academic achievement with her degree and masters from UCG, her racing togs from Kilkenny Swimming Club and flowers representing the love of her many friends.

The young woman was cremated in a private ceremony following her Requiem Mass in Kilkenny.