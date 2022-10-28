Fri, 28 Oct, 2022 - 21:16

Mount Jerome Crematorium firm pays out €5.1m dividend after strong profits

The operator of the Mount Jerome Crematorium at Harold’s Cross in Dublin last year paid out a dividend of €5.1 million
The operator of the Mount Jerome Crematorium at Harold’s Cross in Dublin last year paid out a dividend of €5.1 million.

New accounts show that the Alan Massey-owned Orlette Ltd paid out the dividend as post tax profits at the company last year increased by 37 per cent to €714,136.

The privately owned crematorium firm paid out the dividend after consistently strong profits over recent years.

The profits of €714,136 last year follow profits of €519,569 in 2020, €510,673 in 2019 and €424,992 in 2018.

The dividend payout, off by 2021 profits, last year reduced the firm’s accumulated profits from €5.8 million to €1.44 million.

The dividend was paid out to Mr Massey’s Toprise Associates Ltd and it last year recorded profits of €5 million as a result.

The crematorium’s website shows that the business’s adult cremation fee is €415.

However, the largest operator in the sector in the capital is the not-for-profit Glasnevin Crematorium Ltd which operates three crematoriums at Newlands Cross, Glasnevin and Dardistown.

Recently filed accounts show that the company last year recorded profits of €1.08 million and this followed profits of €1.008 million in 2020.

The 2021 profits followed revenues at Glasnevin Crematorium Ltd increasing from €2.8 million to €3.075 million.

The company distributes its profits to its controlling party and registered charity, the Dublin Cemeteries Committee and last year paid out a net €1 million to the charity.

The Dublin Cemeteries Committee was established under the Dublin Cemeteries Committee Act 1970.

Glasnevin Crematorium Ltd achieved the profits and revenues last year after it last year carried out 2,995 cremations - which was marginally up from the 2,983 recorded in 2020.

In an accompanying statement, chairman of the Dublin Cemeteries Trust, David Bunworth said that “a very robust financial performance” was delivered last year.

A breakdown of the company’s revenues in 2021 show that it recorded €2.35 million from cremations and related activity, €509,150 from Columbarium Wall income; €194,997 from the burial of ashes and a €15,000 Dublin City Council heritage grant.

The business employed nine staff with none earning over €60,000 and staff costs last year totalled €515,571.

The directors state that the firm “provides an extensive range of crematoria related activities, memorialisation services and cremation facilities in a dignified and sensitive manner to those of all religions and no religion”.

At the end of December last year, the company had reserves of €3.6 million.

