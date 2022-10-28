Gardaí renew appeal for information following fatal Monghan crash

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information after a man was killed in a road collision in Co Monaghan on Wednesday evening.

The incident took place on the N2 in Drumgeeny shortly before 7pm, involving a pedestrian and a van.

The male pedestrian (90s) was taken from the scene to Cavan General Hospital having sustained serious injuries.

He was later transferred to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda in critical condition where he later died.

A technical examination was carried out by Garda Forensic Collision investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the collision, including those with camera or dash-cam footage who were travelling in the area of between 6.30pm and 7.15pm, are asked to contact Monaghan Garda station on 047-77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.