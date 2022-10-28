Ireland's autumn internationals to be televised on Virgin Media

Muireann Duffy

Virgin Media has secured broadcasting rights for Ireland's international fixtures this November.

The 2022 Autumn Nations Series games will be staged at the Aviva Stadium, with Ireland welcoming South Africa, Fiji and Australia to Dublin over three consecutive weekends.

The fixtures will be televised live on Virgin Media Two, starting with Ireland 'A' v All Blacks XV on Friday, November 4th.

The following day, Andy Farrell's first team face world champions South Africa (kick-off 5.30pm), whom they will also meet in Pool B of next year's World Cup in France.

After the Springboks, Ireland's attention will turn to the game against Fiji on Saturday, November 12th (kick-off 1pm), before the final game of the series against Australia on Saturday, November 19th (kick-off 8pm).

Following Ireland's tour victory over New Zealand this summer they currently sit top of the world rankings, with South Africa behind France in third.

Australia are further down the pecking order at 9th, while Fiji are currently 12th.