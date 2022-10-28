Mansion House live crib cancelled for the first time in almost 30 years

For the first time in almost thirty years, there will be no live animals in the traditional life-size Nativity crib at Dublin's Mansion House

Since 1995, donkeys, goats and sheep have sat alongside figures of Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus each December outside the Mansion House, bringing in large crowds.

The crib is a joint initiative between Dublin City Council (DCC) and the Irish Farmers Association.

However, the Green party Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy brought the issue before the council yesterday, and according to the Irish Independent the decision not to accommodate the crib had the "full support" from members of DCC's protocol committee.

The IFA noted its disappointment with the decision, according to the Irish Independent, and claims it hasn't received any communication on the issue despite preparing for the crib in recent weeks.

Lord Mayor Conroy confirmed that while the nativity scene will still go up, it won't feature live animals.

Protocol brought in during the pandemic meant that animals could only be viewed through a Perspex screen.

"It's just a case of, when we're in Covid... there's a Perspex that goes up on the life-size shed, and the kids can only look in, and they don't get any interaction," Ms Conroy said.

"The idea was that we'd get a more interactive, fun, winter wonderland-look to the front of the mansion house."

John Carmody, of the Animal Rights Action Network, welcomed the news, stating that the crib is a relic of the past and should be scrapped entirely.

"These animals are confined in very small boring spaces, they're around lights and loud music, and they're often on busy streets, where people are coming along, they're gawking in on top of the animals, they're taking selfies, and they're moving on with their day, and those poor animals are just left there to stand around," he said.

In this day and age, we shouldn't be treating sentient animals in such a way, Mr Carmody added.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Richard Guiney, chief executive of Dublin Town, said that removal of the animals is "disappointing".

"It’s part of the overall city experience. People do come to the city for things like the Christmas lights, the atmosphere, the whole vibe of the city and families coming in to meet Santa Claus," Mr Guiney said.