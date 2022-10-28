Fri, 28 Oct, 2022 - 07:45

The national papers lead on climate ‘catastrophe’, worried royals and systemic abuse at a group of mental health hospitals.
What the papers say: Friday's front pages

The papers lead on continued public support for Ukraine, an impending election in the North and the death of Stefan Posschier in Co Westmeath.

The latest Irish Times poll shows there is continuing strong public support for Ukraine in the face of energy shortages, but voters are concerned about the number of refugees arriving here.

A Dublin hotel has told more than 400 asylum seekers and refugees from Ukraine who have been staying there for the last six months that they will have to leave, the Irish Examiner reports.

The Irish Independent reports on new research that shows a third of people below the poverty line last year were in work, and many of them held a third-level degree.

The Irish Daily Mail speaks to the mother of murdered boxer Kevin Sheehy over the potential extradition of his killer to the UK.

The Irish Daily Mirror shares a heartwarming story about a mother who survived cancer and went on to win €134,000 in the National Lottery.

The Irish Daily Star speaks to the friends of Stefan Posschier, who died after a violent assault in Co Westmeath earlier this week.

The Belfast Telegraph says a Christmas election in the North seems inevitable as the DUP continues to block the restoration of the Assembly and Executive.

In Britain, the heat death of the planet and despairing royals are splashed across the front pages.

The UN Environment Programme has found there is “no credible way” to limit global heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius and the world is heading for “climate catastrophe”, according to The Guardian.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph says the British prime minister is planning to expand the windfall tax on energy companies.

The Daily Express urges its readers to join its campaign to save the pension triple lock for “millions of deserving” Britons.

Rishi Sunak wants a new cross-Channel deal with France which includes targets and bonuses to tackle the migrant “crisis”, reports The Times.

A poll for i shows Rishi Sunak ahead of Keir Starmer on the economy and taxes, though it also reveals the Labour leader would win a general election by a landslide.

Metro‘s headline states “royals in despare”, in reference to the title of the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir, Spare. The subject is also covered by the Daily Mail.

The Sun says Harry’s brother, Prince William, who is president of the Football Association, will not attend the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

An investigation by The Independent, along with Sky News, has revealed children were victims of a decade of systemic abuse at a group of mental health hospitals.

The Financial Times reports more than $550 billion has been wiped off the value of the largest US digital firms this week.

Child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is pictured on the Daily Mirror jogging inside the Florida prison which houses her.

And the Daily Star says scientists have found those who pick and eat their own mucus are helping to fight infections.

