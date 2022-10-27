Thu, 27 Oct, 2022 - 21:18

Two die in road traffic collision in Co Monaghan

The collision occurred after 6.15pm near Castleblayney.
Fiachra Gallagher

Two people have died following a collision between two cars and a lorry near Castleblayney, Co Monaghan.

The collision occurred after 6:15pm on the N2 at Mullaghanee.

Gardaí said that the occupants of one of the car, a man and woman in their 60s, were pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

A female passenger in the second car is being treated for critical injuries at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N2 at Castleblayney between 6:05pm and 6:30pm, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castleblayney Garda Station on 042 974 7900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

