Thu, 27 Oct, 2022 - 18:01

Deliberations begin in trial of Dublin man accused of raping wife with household object

The man is changed with 15 offences contrary to the Rape Amendment Act
Deliberations begin in trial of Dublin man accused of raping wife with household object

Declan Brennan

The jury has begun deliberations in the trial of a Dublin man accused of repeatedly raping his wife using household objects.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court to 15 counts of raping the woman on unknown dates between January 1st, 2005 and September 5th, 2014.

The charges allege that the accused sexually assaulted the woman various household items. All 15 alleged offences are contrary to section 4 of the 1990 Rape Amendment Act.

It is the State’s case that the now 49-year-old woman was unconscious and unable to give her consent when her husband carried out the rapes. The accused has told the jury that all the sexual acts were consensual.

He denied that he took the opportunity to place objects inside his wife without her consent while she was “unconscious, asleep, out cold”.

On Thursday afternoon, Justice Paul Burns sent the jury home to return to court on Friday morning and resume deliberations. The jury went out on Thursday morning and has deliberated for just over four hours.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can call the national 24-hour Rape Crisis Helpline at 1800-77 8888, access text service and webchat options at drcc.ie/services/helpline/, or visit Rape Crisis Help. 

In the case of an emergency, always dial 999/112. 

More in this section

Westmeath family wins €134,357 in National Lottery draw Westmeath family wins €134,357 in National Lottery draw
Man charged with murdering father of three to face Central Criminal Court trial Man charged with murdering father of three to face Central Criminal Court trial
Brown Thomas and Arnotts returns to profit after €95.8m surge in revenues Brown Thomas and Arnotts returns to profit after €95.8m surge in revenues
dublincourtalleged rape
Woman should not be extradited to UK as she is sole carer of disabled person, lawyer argues

Woman should not be extradited to UK as she is sole carer of disabled person, lawyer argues

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more