Jury sworn in for trial of teen accused of murdering Urantsetseg Tserendorj

Fiona Magennis

A jury has been sworn in to hear the trial of a teenage boy accused of murdering a mother of two as she walked home from work in Dublin city centre nearly two years ago.

The accused, who is 16 and cannot be identified because he is a minor, was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court on Thursday, charged with the murder of Urantsetseg Tserendorj.

The teenager pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ms Tserendorj on January 29th, 2021 at a walkway between George's Dock and Custom House Quay, Dublin 1.

Before swearing in the jury, Judge Karen O'Connor told the panel that the case involves a juvenile, who was 14 at the time of the alleged offence, and is now 16 going on 17.

Judge O'Connor told the jury of six men and six women that the case, which will begin on Tuesday, November 1st before Mr Justice Tony Hunt, is expected to last about a week.

She warned the jury it is most important that they do not discuss this matter with anyone over the weekend.

"It is the 12 of you who will make the decision based on the facts of this case and only the twelve of you," she said.

The judge also instructed the jury not to conduct any research regarding the accused or the case.

They were further instructed not to look at material on the internet or social media about the trial.

After the foreperson of the jury was selected, Judge O'Connor thanked the members for making themselves available and told them to return on Tuesday at 11am.