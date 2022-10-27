Man charged with murdering father of three to face Central Criminal Court trial

Tom Tuite

A man charged with the murder of Michael Tormey in Ballyfermot, Dublin, has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Mr Tormey (49) was found on his driveway at Thomond Road at about 4.30am on January 9th after returning from a family function.

The married father of three, who worked as a salesman and a doorman, suffered gunshot wounds to his back and chest.

His wife and a young child were in the house when the fatal gun attack occurred.

Christopher Devine (40), of Convent Lawns, Ballyfermot, is charged with his murder and was remanded in custody following a court appearance on January 19th. In February, he was granted bail with an independent surety.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed for trial on indictment.

Mr Devine faced his latest hearing before Judge Paula Murphy at Dublin District Court on Thursday when he was served with the book of evidence.

Judge Murphy granted a return for trial order sending him forward to the Central Criminal Court.

She also warned him to notify the prosecution within 14 days if he intended to use an alibi in his defence.

An order was also made for copies of interview videos to be handed over to the defence.

Legal aid was also granted to include senior counsel representation.

Mr Devine has not yet indicated a plea and a date has yet to be set for his next hearing.

At Mr Devine's first hearing, Detective Sergeant Ronan O'Reilly told the court the accused "made no reply to the charge".