What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Thursday's front pages focus on opinion polls, refugee accommodation and upcoming interest rate hikes.

The latest Irish Times opinion poll shows the three Coalition parties seeing a rebound in support since the summer, with voters taking a more positive view of the Government and of the country’s prospects.

Housing tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees in hotels could impact tourism and the hospitality sector early next year, the Irish Examiner reports.

The Irish Independent says banks will get a €1 billion income boost thanks to the expected interest rate hike by the ECB later today.

Homeowners could end up €300 worse off each month, the Irish Daily Mail says, as the impending ECB interest rate hike will see banks increase charges for mortgage holders.

The Irish Daily Star gives the latest details from the trial of Stephen Silver for the capital murder of Garda Colm Horkan.

Former DUP leader Peter Robinson has urged Jeffrey Donladson to "hold firm" in blocking the formation of the Northern Ireland Executive in protest over post-Brexit trade rules, the Belfast Telegraph reports.

Many of the British papers lead with new prime minister Rishi Sunak’s packed first full day, but there is still room for coverage of Harry Styles’ “secret snog” with Florence Pugh.

The Daily Telegraph reports Mr Sunak has torn up his predecessor Liz Truss’ economic plans, with the Financial Times saying a delay to the highly-anticipated autumn budget has won “breathing space” for finance minister Jeremy Hunt.

Thursday’s Daily TELEGRAPH: “Sunak reconsiders tax rises as Budget delay saves £15bn” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fKqxZUjpjv — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 26, 2022

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 27 October https://t.co/vBRekQSpiT pic.twitter.com/Rk9HhW5M73 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) October 26, 2022

There are warnings of far-reaching cuts to public spending as the Mr Sunak tries to steady the economy, according to the i.

The Independent says there has been “relief” from environmentalists as the British government reinstated its ban on shale gas fracking, with the move also covered by The Guardian.

Thursday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Relief as Sunak brings back ban on fracking” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qGSHVgH9bh — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 26, 2022

Guardian front page, Thursday 27 October 2022: Fracking banned and pensions in spotlight as Truss legacy rejected pic.twitter.com/7oioqgXOaO — The Guardian (@guardian) October 26, 2022

Meanwhile, the new British prime minister’s apparent backtracking on protecting the pension triple lock is “just torture” for millions of fearful Britons, reports the Daily Express.

Thursday’s Daily EXPRESS: “Do You REALLY Want To Scrap Pension Triple Lock Again?” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/o2ydIf5mPq — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 26, 2022

The Times writes that Mr Sunak is preparing a radical set of education reforms as a public policy “silver bullet”.

The 42-year-old’s premiership faces a “major test” after the official in charge of tackling illegal migration admitted the asylum system was “overwhelmed”, says the Daily Mail.

Metro has former England striker Gary Lineker leading criticism of UK foreign secretary James Cleverly for suggesting that LGBT football fans heading to the World Cup in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal, should be “respectful of the host nation”.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰



'DON'T BE GAY AT WORLD CUP'



🔴 Backlash as Foreign Secretary tells LGBTQ fans to 'flex and compromise' while at tournament in Qatar#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Tzoe4jwWYG — Metro (@MetroUK) October 26, 2022

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has thanked the Daily Mirror‘s Pride of Britain awards for recognising his people’s bravery.

The Sun says Harry Styles had a “secret snog” with Don’t Worry Darling co-star Florence Pugh prior to dating the film’s director Olivia Wilde.

On tomorrow's front page: Harry Styles secretly kissed Florence Pugh on movie set – sparking rift with Olivia Wildehttps://t.co/11sCSftCZ3 pic.twitter.com/nX7UPyeQ50 — The Sun (@TheSun) October 26, 2022

And the Daily Star warns of the UK’s streets being roamed by “zombie pigeons” which cannot fly and walk in circles with their heads tilted.