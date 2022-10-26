Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 17:38

Gardaí appeal for information about Tallaght shooting

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the shooting incident that occurred in the Donmore Crescent area of Tallaght on Tuesday evening.
Kenneth Fox

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a shooting take took place in Tallaght yesterday evening.

They said they are continuing to investigate the shooting incident that occurred in the Donmore Crescent area.

A male, aged in his 30s, received gunshot wounds and was removed to Tallaght University Hospital to be treated for his injuries which are understood be non-life threatening.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí said they are particularly keen for anyone with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this available to them.

They are looking for any information in relation to the movements of the following vehicles which are believed to have been involved in the incident:

  • A blue Volkswagen Golf, with partial registration number 06-KE-43
  • A white Ford Transit Connect, with partial registration number 10-D-180 that was located burnt out in Westbourne Green, Clondalkin a short time later.

Anyone who may have information in relation to the movement of these vehicles between 5:00pm – 6:45pm yesterday evening, is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this matter should contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

They said no arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing

