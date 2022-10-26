Farm labourer who defiled employer's daughter (14) is jailed

Declan Brennan

A farm labourer who sexually defiled the 14-year-old daughter of his employer hundreds of times has been jailed for eight and a half years.

Justice Karen O'Connor said that the 30-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, effectively groomed the child into thinking they were in a romantic relationship.

The judge said there was evidence of controlling and degrading behaviour carried out by the man, who was aged 28 to 29 at the time. He induced the child to taking personally intimate photographs.

He used coercion to control her, putting pressure on her to text him while she was at school and trying to control her online interactions with friends, the judge said.

In a victim impact report, the schoolgirl said, "I thought I liked him; I think I fell in love. I didn't want to lose him, but then I knew he was toxic and controlling."

Justice O'Connor said the abuse had had a devastating effect on the child, who placed her concern about getting caught and into trouble above her "desperate need to get help".

"She knew it was toxic and didn't know how to end it," she said. The court heard the child began self-harming and tried to overdose and there was evidence that she wanted to get caught in order to get out of the relationship.

The offending came to light when the child's father noticed her mobile phone bill had gone from the normal €50 to €106 and that there were an "inordinate amount"of texts and calls from the accused.

Sexual intercourse

The child admitted to her father she had kissed the man and the man fired the accused on the spot. Some time later, the child confessed to her father that they had sexual intercourse.

The defendant pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to three counts of defilement of a child under the age of 15 and three counts of the distinct offence of defilement of a child under the age of 17. The charges are sample counts of the overall offending over an eleven-month period from August 2020 to July 2021.

The court heard the girl had been at home because schools were closed due to Covid-19 and she was on the farm yard more than usual and saw the accused as a friend.

She was still aged 14 when he had sex with her and he continued having sex with her on an almost daily basis until the offending came to light.

The girl told garda specialist interviewers that she and the man had sexual intercourse “hundreds of times” and on a nearly-daily basis.

Seamus Clarke SC, defending, told the court that the man, a foreign national, came from a culture where girls as young as 13 began sexual activity with men and were married as young as 15.

He said his client was a hard-working father of three and the family will suffer financial hardship endured as a result of the breadwinner going into custody. He has no other criminal convictions.

Justice O'Connor noted that the man's guilty pleas were “of huge assistance” to the victim. She said the victim showed huge courage and by speaking out she may help others to “find their voice”.