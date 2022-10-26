Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 11:14

Late Late Show line-up includes Downton Abbey star

Hugh Bonneville is among the guests confirmed for this week's edition of the Late Late Show on RTÉ One.
Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville is among the guests confirmed for this week's edition of the Late Late Show on RTÉ One.

The Paddington actor will be in studio to speak about working opposite some of the biggest names in showbiz from Judi Dench to Julia Roberts, finding out his mother was a secret agent after her death and the time he played Robert de Niro's right leg.

Fresh from her gold medal win at the European Championships, Kellie Harrington will talk about her journey to the top of women's boxing and the many setbacks and obstacles she overcame along the way.

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick will give his first interview in Ireland about his newly published memoir. The book details a turbulent couple of years in his life, both personally with the passing of his beloved mother Rita, and professionally with Covid seriously impacting his business.

Host Ryan Tubridy will catch up with country music star Daniel O'Donnell, who will perform the title track from his new album, I Wish You Well.

The President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, will appear to talk about interest rate hikes, the Irish economy and how she continues to break glass ceilings.

The Late Late Show is on RTÉ One at 9.35pm on Friday.

