What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

A HSE settlement in the High Court, Rishi Sunak's appointment as prime minister in the UK and a shooting incident in Dublin are some of Wednesday's top stories.

The Irish Examiner quotes a statement read outside the High Court in Dublin on Tuesday, in which the family of Elaine Flannery - who died from metastatic cervical cancer in October 2014 - criticised the HSE for offering no apology over the alleged misdiagnosis of her smear slide. The court approved a settlement on Tuesday and liability was heavily contested in the case.

The Irish Times carries an image of the UK's latest prime minister as he met with Britain's King Charles on Tuesday.

In his first address as PM, Mr Sunak warned the UK faces an "economic crisis" but vowed to fix the problems caused by his Tory predecessors.

The Irish Daily Star reports "man miraculously survives machine gun hit" following a shooting incident in Dublin on Tuesday evening.

The Irish Daily Mirror covers changes to licensing laws, extending opening hours for pubs, nightclubs and late bars.

Finally, the Irish Daily Mail reports that TD Éamon Ó Cuív has defended visiting Jonathan Dowdall in prison, "just months before ex-SF councillor was charged for role in Regency Hotel murder".

In Britain, the UK's newest prime minister makes the lead story across the national papers, with the new Tory leader Rishi Sunak promising to “fix” the errors of Liz Truss.

“Leave it to me, Your Majesty!” states the Daily Mail, which also features a photograph of the new PM shaking the hand of Britain's King Charles.

Metro carries the photograph of the pair’s encounter, along with the headline “Kings can only get better”.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰



KINGS CAN ONLY GET BETTER



KINGS CAN ONLY GET BETTER

🔴 SUNAK CROWNED NEW PRIME MINISTER AND PROMISES: WE WILL FIX BRITAIN

Mr Sunak acknowledged “mistakes” were made by his predecessors and vowed to “fix” them, according to The Times, Daily Express and The Daily Telegraph.

Times: I'll fix mistakes, vows Sunak as he brings in continuity cabinet

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Mistakes were made. I’ll fix them'#TomorrowsPapersToday



'Mistakes were made. I'll fix them'

The Financial Times reports the new Number 10 resident has assembled a “unity” cabinet, which includes retained chancellor Jeremy Hunt, to tackle the country’s “profound economic crisis”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, for Wednesday 26 October

The Guardian calls the move a “reshuffle gamble”, while i reports Suella Braverman has been brought back as Britain's home secretary just six days after she was sacked.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 26 October 2022: PM's reshuffle gamble on first day in charge

Mr Sunak culled nearly a dozen of Ms Truss’s top-tier ministers including Jacob Rees-Mogg, says The Sun.

The Sun: At least I got rid of the other Mogg, Larry

But the Daily Star says one person who has returned to the inner sanctum of government as deputy prime minister is Dominic Raab, who the paper describes as “The Man With No Brains”.

The Daily Mirror reports Mr Sunak has taken up his role while people are in “despair” at the cost of living, with some basic food items having risen almost two-thirds in price in a year.

Wednesday's front page - Sunak into No10 as food costs soar

And The Independent has conducted a survey showing almost two-thirds of voters want a general election called now.