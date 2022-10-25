Tue, 25 Oct, 2022 - 20:52

Man (30s) injured in Dublin shooting

Police have appealed for information following the incident in Tallaght.
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man has been injured following a shooting in Dublin.

Police are investigating the incident which occurred in Tallaght on Tuesday.

Shortly after 6:20pm, gardaí were alerted to reports of shots fired in the Donomore Crescent area.

A man in his 30s was treated at the scene for an apparent gunshot wound and taken by ambulance to Tallaght University Hospital.

His injures are not thought to be life-threatening.

The scene is currently preserved, and a technical examination is to be conducted.

No arrests have been made.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

