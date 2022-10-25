Status yellow rain warning issued for five counties

Muireann Duffy

Five counties have been placed under a status yellow rain warning which will take effect on Tuesday afternoon.

Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford are covered by the warning, with Met Éireann warning of heavy rain into the evening and overnight.

The warning will commence at 4pm and last until 11.30pm.

Conditions will not be much better in other parts of the county, as cloudy and wet conditions are due to prevail.

A bright start to Wednesday morning will turn overcast as the day progresses, with temperatures in the region of 14-17 degrees for the coming days.