Tue, 25 Oct, 2022 - 07:53

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

All the headlines from the day's national newspapers
What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

A new prime minister for the UK, reformed licensing laws for pubs and nightclubs, and a TD's jail meeting with Jonathan Dowdall are some of Tuesday's front-page stories.

The Irish Times leads with Government hopes that Britain's latest prime minister Rishi Sunak will be open to striking a deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Irish Examiner also carries an image of Mr Sunak, alongside a piece on "utterly failed" retrofitting plans. The paper also reports that An Bord Pleanála faces a fresh investigation into conflicts of interest.

Meanwhile, The Echo reads: 'Listen to our girls', over the planned amalgamation of two secondary schools in Cork.

The Irish Daily Star and Irish Daily Mirror both report on plans to change licensing laws, allowing pubs and nightclubs to stay open later, which will be discussed at Tuesday's Cabinet meeting.

However, the Star's lead covers a meeting between TD Eamon Ó Cuiv and Jonathan Dowdall. Last week, Dowdall was sentenced to four years in prison for facilitating the murder of David Byrne.

Finally, the Irish Daily Mail reports 'Second hand cars going up in value', adding "some owners can now see than for a profit".

In Britain, Tuesday's papers are led by a stern warning from the new Tory leader to his colleagues.

'Unite or die' adorns the fronts of The Daily Telegraph, The Guardian and The Times as Rishi Sunak urges the warring factions in his party to come together for the good of the country and the economy.

The slogan is also carried by the i and Daily Express.

Metro leads with a different comment from Mr Sunak, as he calls his appointment “the greatest privilege” of his life.

The Financial Times reports Mr Sunak’s primary aim is to get a grip on the economy.

The Daily Mail calls Mr Sunak’s victory in the Conservative leadership race a “new dawn for Britain”, while The Sun leans into the former chancellor’s love of Star Wars with the headline: “The force is with you.”

However, the Daily Mirror and The Independent both take issue with the method of Mr Sunak’s appointment after his rival candidates, Boris Johnson and Penny Mordaunt, dropped out.

And the Daily Star is already questioning how long Mr Sunak is destined for the role.

More in this section

Plans agreed to accelerate work to provide further accommodation for refugees Plans agreed to accelerate work to provide further accommodation for refugees
Man seriously injured after being assaulted by four people in Co Laois Man seriously injured after being assaulted by four people in Co Laois
Commemorative coin honours Luke Kelly Commemorative coin honours Luke Kelly
the sunirish examinerthe guardianirish independentthe irish timesfinancial timespressdaily mailmetroeditionsdaily expressdaily mirrordaily starthe daily telegraphthe timesithe independentirish daily starirish daily mailthe echoi newspaperft
Man on trial for allegedly raping wife using household objects said he believed she consented, court told

Man on trial for allegedly raping wife using household objects said he believed she consented, court told

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more