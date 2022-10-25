What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

A new prime minister for the UK, reformed licensing laws for pubs and nightclubs, and a TD's jail meeting with Jonathan Dowdall are some of Tuesday's front-page stories.

The Irish Times leads with Government hopes that Britain's latest prime minister Rishi Sunak will be open to striking a deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Irish Examiner also carries an image of Mr Sunak, alongside a piece on "utterly failed" retrofitting plans. The paper also reports that An Bord Pleanála faces a fresh investigation into conflicts of interest.

Meanwhile, The Echo reads: 'Listen to our girls', over the planned amalgamation of two secondary schools in Cork.

The Irish Daily Star and Irish Daily Mirror both report on plans to change licensing laws, allowing pubs and nightclubs to stay open later, which will be discussed at Tuesday's Cabinet meeting.

However, the Star's lead covers a meeting between TD Eamon Ó Cuiv and Jonathan Dowdall. Last week, Dowdall was sentenced to four years in prison for facilitating the murder of David Byrne.

Finally, the Irish Daily Mail reports 'Second hand cars going up in value', adding "some owners can now see than for a profit".

In Britain, Tuesday's papers are led by a stern warning from the new Tory leader to his colleagues.

'Unite or die' adorns the fronts of The Daily Telegraph, The Guardian and The Times as Rishi Sunak urges the warring factions in his party to come together for the good of the country and the economy.

🗞 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Sunak tells Tories: We must unite or die'#TomorrowsPapersToday



— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 24, 2022

The slogan is also carried by the i and Daily Express.

Front page - 'We must unite or die ... and deliver for Britain'#TomorrowsPapersToday

Metro leads with a different comment from Mr Sunak, as he calls his appointment “the greatest privilege” of his life.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰



HERE COMES THE SUNAK



'It is the greatest privilege of my life to give back to country I owe so much to'

The Financial Times reports Mr Sunak’s primary aim is to get a grip on the economy.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 25 October

The Daily Mail calls Mr Sunak’s victory in the Conservative leadership race a “new dawn for Britain”, while The Sun leans into the former chancellor’s love of Star Wars with the headline: “The force is with you.”

On tomorrow's front page: Tory MPs turn to Star Wars fan Rishi Sunak as 'new hope' without a single vote being cast

However, the Daily Mirror and The Independent both take issue with the method of Mr Sunak’s appointment after his rival candidates, Boris Johnson and Penny Mordaunt, dropped out.

And the Daily Star is already questioning how long Mr Sunak is destined for the role.