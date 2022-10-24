Mon, 24 Oct, 2022 - 20:53

McDonald says Sunak must fix Northern Ireland Protocol issues

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has said incoming British prime minister Rishi Sunak must sort out the Northern Ireland Executive
James Cox

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has said incoming British prime minister Rishi Sunak must sort out the Northern Ireland Executive.

There hasn't been a functioning government in Northern Ireland since May's Assembly elections.

Speaking in Belfast, Ms McDonald said the new British prime minister needs to fix issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"Let us say this, the next prime minister needs to get to grips with the fact that we need the protocol implemented, that we need the outstanding issues ironed out, that we need the Executive up and running... and that people here in Northern Ireland need Government now."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he looks forward to engaging on issues of importance to both islands.

He said he hopes progress can be made quickly on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"I would like to think, and I would like to say to the outgoing prime minister Liz Truss, that the mood music had changed in the aftermath of her election in terms of engagement with Europe.

"We want to maintain that sort of momentum and then to have substance in negotiations between Europe and the United Kingdom that would lead to a meaningful resolution of issues around the protocol."

