Mon, 24 Oct, 2022 - 19:39

Sky Sports to end contract with GAA

Sky Sports has said the shortened intercounty season informed their decision to end their GAA contract
James Cox

Sky Sports has said the shortened intercounty season informed their decision to end their GAA contract.

The broadcaster said the reduced number of matches impacted on the number it became available to screen.

Sky’s deal with the GAA has been running since 2014, but lengthy negotiations have failed to bring about a renewal.

JD Buckley, chief of Sky Sports in Ireland, said: "A factor in this decision has been the new shortened GAA season and its knock-on impact on the number of games Sky Sports wanted to broadcast.

"We came on board as official GAA broadcast partner in 2014 and since then, we have made significant investments in GAA – from grassroots initiatives and youth forums; to marketing initiatives and our sponsorship of the annual GAA Development Conference.

"During that time, our broadcast partnership also brought GAA to new and international audiences, driving growth in support."

