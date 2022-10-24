DUP urged to ‘choke down’ its position in refusing to reform government

By Cate McCurry, PA

Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker has urged the DUP to “choke down” its position in refusing to engage with the devolved institutions in Northern Ireland to avoid an election.

Mr Baker said another election would be a waste of money that could be better spent elsewhere.

The DUP is refusing to engage with the devolved institutions in Belfast until decisive action is taken to remove the Northern Ireland Protocol’s economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The party’s stance means it has not been possible to form a ministerial executive at Stormont following May’s Assembly election.

(left) Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker at the 62nd plenary of the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly (Liam McBurney/PA)

A six-month legislative deadline to form an administration expires on Friday. If no executive is in place by that date the Government assumes a legal responsibility to call another election.

Speaking at the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly in Cavan on Monday, Mr Baker said it is “incumbent” on all of the parties to form an Executive as soon as possible.

“We will continue in the short term to press all parties to reform the Northern Ireland Executive,” he added.

He said that whoever is returned as British Prime Minister this week will continue the Government’s policy to reach an agreement with Brussels that is acceptable to all sides.

“We would like the DUP to accept that and reform the Executive in order to avoid an election. We are very clear that we will otherwise call an election and call it to get it done as soon as feasible,” Mr Baker said.

“This government and indeed the next prime minister will maintain the UK’s policy on the Protocol. They (DUP) should count on us to negotiate with humility and resolve, recognising everyone’s interests, trying to get a deal that works for us all.

(left to right) Lord Bew, Maurice Bradley and Lord Empey at the 62nd plenary of the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly (Liam McBurney/PA)

“If the DUP accept that and find it in within themselves to choke down the position they have taken, just get into the Executive and do it this week, we can avoid an election which would waste time and money that could be better spent elsewhere.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has made it clear he will call a fresh poll if the deadline passes, with December 15 the likely date.

The Government has vowed to secure changes to the protocol, either by a negotiated compromise with the EU or through proposed domestic legislation (the NI Protocol Bill) which would empower ministers to scrap the arrangements without the approval of Brussels.

Mr Baker said that the Government is committed to getting an agreement that works for everyone.

“I do want to restate our conviction that the Protocol can and should be improved so it better reflects the delicate but crucial balances at the heart of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

“Since some of my comments have been, perhaps, misrepresented, let me be absolutely clear. I want us together to be celebrating the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement,” he added.

“It’s a wonderful agreement, and we are all resolutely committed to it, but the point I want everyone to understand is that it is going to be difficult to see how (US) president (Joe) Biden will be coming to the island of Ireland to rejoice that agreement if we fail to sort out the protocol.

“We need to respect everyone’s legitimate interests and move forward together as friends.

“For unionists the direct application of EU laws and the jurisdiction of the Courts of Justice of the EU show that while Northern Ireland remains an integral part of the UK, it is treated differently.

“In the context of this leadership election and the need for the Conservative Party to come together, it is important to remember this is crucial for the Conservative Eurosceptics too.

“As someone who wants a stable and good government in the UK, I want to say we do need to respect everyone’s legitimate interests, including those of Unionists.

“The Foreign Secretary and his team, working closely with Northern Ireland Office ministers and others, will respectfully but robustly peruse their discussions with the aim of reaching an agreed outcome with the EU which does work for everyone.

Delighted to be at the @BritishIrishPA in Cavan.



As we look forward to the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, we must grasp this historic opportunity - to ensure that the institutions flourish and, together, build a better future for our children. pic.twitter.com/1UztOwVkT6 — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) October 24, 2022

“Like most friends and neighbours, we are not always going to agree on everything and there are going to be, sometimes, the need for frank and honest discussions.

“Each of us must take an active role and personal responsibility in maintaining strong relations across these islands.

“It is only by deep bonds of trust and close working that we are going to make progress on key issues on devolution and areas of mutual interest.”

Irish premier Micheal Martin said that the decision of the DUP not to participate in the Northern Ireland Executive runs “counter to democracy and risks undermining the faith” of people in the potential of politics.

He told those in Co Cavan: “There is a genuine risk that people in Northern Ireland will become disengaged from a political process that they do not feel is working for them. Politics has to respond to the legitimate, everyday needs of voters.

“As John Hume often reminded us, you can’t eat a flag; real politics is about the living standards, about social and economic development.

“Ultimately, voters in Northern Ireland expect their politicians to deliver for them on these issues.

“We are entering into a winter where communities and families will face enormous challenges.

“The cost of putting a decent meal on the table, heating our homes, or getting to work, school, or to visit our family and friends is rising.

“It is incumbent upon us, as elected representatives, to lessen those burdens where we can.

“In Northern Ireland, the absence of a functioning Executive and Assembly makes a challenging situation all the more difficult.

“This is a moment for politicians to embrace their responsibilities to the voters of Northern Ireland. It is time for the Assembly to function and a new Executive to be established before the 28th of October deadline.

“Failure to do this is a denial of the mandate voters in Northern Ireland gave to their political representatives.”