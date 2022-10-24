Government to consider stricter asylum checks and more deportations

Kenneth Fox

Tougher checks, more deportations, and tented accommodation during the winter for Ukrainians are among the measures the Government will approve to better control the influx of migrants into Ireland.

As the Irish Examiner reports the Government will look to boost the €400 payment to Irish families who accept refugees into their homes, and issue a fresh call for pledges on a county-by-county basis, seeking commitments of at least six months.

Prefabricated units at military bases, including Mullingar barracks, are to be used and there will be a “doubling down” on the rollout of modular homes, sources have said.

The Department of Justice is to step up checks on people claiming to be coming from war-torn countries in light of the recent surge in arrivals, amid concerns that some are seeking to come here under false pretences.

A unit is to be established at Dublin Airport to facilitate these checks, and deportations are also to be increased, sources have said.

The measures will be adopted after at least 43 Ukrainian men were “turned away into the streets” this weekend as there was no room to house them due to the spike in arrivals.

The Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland has said the lack of accommodation for Ukrainian refugees arriving here is “unacceptable”.

Larysa Gerasko said the accommodation situation in Ireland was very worrying, but also said it was hard to predict the actions of the Russian government.

A building at Dublin Airport will open today, Monday, to prevent any more people being turned away should the Citywest processing facility remain full, it has been confirmed.

Extra accommodation

Discussions are continuing about the establishment of a second Citywest-type facility, given that the influx of Ukrainian refugees is likely to continue for months.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and senior Cabinet ministers meet tonight for a “refocusing” on the Government’s response to the crisis, which has seen more than 60,000 people arrive here this year.

The primary focus is to see where extra accommodation can be sourced quickly and how refurbishments can be speeded up, with greater focus on the delivery of modular homes, which has been extremely slow.

Earlier this morning, a Ukrainian interpreter told of how some of her compatriots are considering returning home as they do not want to stay in Ireland if they are not welcome.

Lily Orlovska told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that refugees arriving at the weekend were surprised that there was no accommodation available for them.

A number of refugees eventually returned to the airport after they failed to find accommodation in the city.

“I met them at the airport where they told me that they tried, they went to City West, there was no space. They were told to return to airport to stay there at least until Tuesday”

A number of the refugees had slept rough on the streets as they did not know they could return to the airport.

“They slept on the floor, they did not have any food or any money, nothing was given to them to support them to stay at the airport. Basically the only food they've had was the food given at the Capuchin Day Centre”.

Additional reporting by Vivienne Clarke