What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Monday's front pages are focused on the race to be the next prime minister in the UK as well as the situation around housing Ukrainian refugees in Ireland.
Kenneth Fox

The Irish Times lead with the news that Rishi Sunak looks poised to be the next UK prime minister after Boris Johnson ruled himself out.

The Irish Examiner lead on the accommodation crisis with tougher checks, more deportations, and tented accommodation during the winter for Ukrainians among the measures the Government will approve.

The Echo focus on the Cork Luas with news that €1.3 million has already been spent on the project with no preferred route being chosen.

The Irish Independent lead with news that the Government may look to hand over empty houses to Ukraine refugees. The Irish Daily Mail also focus on the disarray around housing refugees.

The Irish Sun focus on three gardaí who disarmed Derek 'Bottle' Devoy who could be prosecuted for their role in his arrest.

The Irish Daily Star lead with a interview with comedian and radio host PJ Gallagher who opened up about his mental health battle.

Finally, The Belfast Telegraph also focus on No 10 Downing Street as Rishi Sunak looks set to take over as the new PM.

Meanwhile, in the UK the front pages are firmly focused on the leadership race. With Boris Johnson out of the running, the paper's point to Rishi Sunak as the likely successor to Liz Truss.

The Guardian focus on Boris Johnson's decision drop out of the race while The Times and The Daily Telegraph focus on Sunak.

