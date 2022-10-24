What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Kenneth Fox

Monday's front pages are focused on the race to be the next prime minister in the UK as well as the situation around housing Ukrainian refugees in Ireland.

The Irish Times lead with the news that Rishi Sunak looks poised to be the next UK prime minister after Boris Johnson ruled himself out.

The Irish Examiner lead on the accommodation crisis with tougher checks, more deportations, and tented accommodation during the winter for Ukrainians among the measures the Government will approve.

The Echo focus on the Cork Luas with news that €1.3 million has already been spent on the project with no preferred route being chosen.

The Irish Independent lead with news that the Government may look to hand over empty houses to Ukraine refugees. The Irish Daily Mail also focus on the disarray around housing refugees.

Good morning, here is the front page of today's Irish Independent pic.twitter.com/eIvwA80J6d — Independent.ie (@Independent_ie) October 24, 2022

Refugee welcoming strategy creaks to an embarrassing halt as country reaches capacity. pic.twitter.com/DFcWmFbkDC — The Irish Daily Mail (@irishdailymail) October 24, 2022

The Irish Sun focus on three gardaí who disarmed Derek 'Bottle' Devoy who could be prosecuted for their role in his arrest.

Today's front page of The Irish Sun. pic.twitter.com/AqdZMtWgv1 — The Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) October 24, 2022

The Irish Daily Star lead with a interview with comedian and radio host PJ Gallagher who opened up about his mental health battle.

Our bumper weekend big read includes two great @IrishStarSport pullouts, @starchicmag and 20% off at @very_ireland pic.twitter.com/YK3wD6JzH4 — Irish Daily Star (@IsFearrAnStar) October 22, 2022

Finally, The Belfast Telegraph also focus on No 10 Downing Street as Rishi Sunak looks set to take over as the new PM.

Morning readers. Stay with @BelTel for all your breaking news. Here's a look at the front page of the Belfast Telegraph this morning. To read the full newspaper on your device, go Premium +➡️https://t.co/WfXEtzlrHT pic.twitter.com/w10iD0Ibn9 — Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel) October 24, 2022

Meanwhile, in the UK the front pages are firmly focused on the leadership race. With Boris Johnson out of the running, the paper's point to Rishi Sunak as the likely successor to Liz Truss.

The Guardian focus on Boris Johnson's decision drop out of the race while The Times and The Daily Telegraph focus on Sunak.